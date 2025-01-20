Savor these Indian breakfasts with MCT oil for energy
What's the story
Adding a dash of Medium-Chain Triglyceride (MCT) oil to your regular Indian breakfast can supercharge your metabolism and keep you energized all day.
MCT oil, extracted from coconut or palm kernel oil, gets rapidly absorbed and turned into energy.
This article provides tips on how to incorporate MCT oil into your favorite Indian breakfast options.
Oats upma
Oats upma with a twist
Oats upma is a healthy and simple Indian breakfast dish.
By incorporating a tablespoon of MCT oil at the final stage of cooking, you not only amplify the taste of the dish but also introduce a powerful energy-enhancing ingredient.
This addition does not change the authentic flavor, but rather contributes a velvety texture that pairs perfectly with the savory spices.
Pancakes
Savory MCT pancakes
Indian pancakes, also known as cheela, are made from gram flour or lentils mixed with vegetables and spices.
Adding two teaspoons of MCT oil to the batter before cooking can boost the metabolic benefits of this meal by a huge margin.
The oil's neutral flavor allows the pancakes to maintain their original taste while offering a sustained release of energy.
Smoothie
Smoothie with an Indian touch
Smoothies aren't Indian, but they sure are a convenient way to have breakfast on the go.
Make yours creamy with fruits like mango or banana, yogurt, water, and two tablespoons of MCT oil for that desi touch.
It's the perfect pick-me-up for busy mornings when you need that energy to last.
Avocado toast
Spiced avocado toast
The beloved avocado toast, a worldwide phenomenon, effortlessly embraces an Indian flavor profile with the inclusion of spices like cumin and dhania powder.
And, when you drizzle one tablespoon of MCT oil over the mashed avocado on whole-grain bread, it not only amplifies the taste but also supplies healthy fats and fiber.
This pairing greatly amplifies your metabolism, guaranteeing steady energy all morning long.
Masala chai
Energizing masala chai
A good cup of masala chai holds a special place in every Indian's heart (and morning routine).
By simply adding one teaspoon of MCT oil to your beloved brew, you'll supercharge its energy-boosting potential without sacrificing any of that familiar, comforting flavor.
Just make sure to blend it thoroughly. You want the oil to emulsify perfectly with the tea, delivering a seamless fusion of taste and benefit in every sip.