Why you should add sprouted grains to your breakfast scenes
What's the story
Sprouted grains are the new health food stars.
Why? Because when grains sprout, they release enzymes that break down starches and anti-nutrients.
This means your body can access all those good-for-you nutrients way more easily.
Adding sprouted grains to Indian breakfast classics not only boosts their nutrition, but also gives a steady energy release - perfect for powering your day!
Nutrient boost
The power of sprouting in grains
Sprouting supercharges the nutrient profile of grains.
Take sprouted wheat for example - it boasts a stronger lineup of essential amino acids, with lysine content skyrocketing by up to 30%.
Plus, sprouting brings a surge of vitamin C, and amps up the bioavailability of iron and zinc.
So, next time you reach for breakfast, consider sprouted wheat parathas or dosas - your taste buds and body will thank you!
Digestive ease
Easy digestion with sprouts
Sprouting significantly decreases antinutrients like phytic acid (up to 50% reduction), which otherwise hinder your body's absorption of beneficial minerals such as iron and zinc.
It also eliminates complex sugars that often cause gas and bloating after consuming grains.
So, by opting for sprouted moong dal chillas or idlis for breakfast, you'll not only enjoy their delicious taste, but you'll also experience improved digestive comfort throughout your day.
Culinary variety
Versatile breakfast options
Indian cuisine provides a wealth of options for including sprouted grains in your breakfast.
From savory pancakes prepared with sprouted ragi flour to spicy stir-fried sprouts accompanied by whole grain flatbreads, there's no shortage of delicious choices.
These meals are not only packed with nutrients but also satisfy different taste preferences and dietary needs, ensuring everyone at the table begins their day on a healthy note.
Lasting energy
Sustainable energy release
Sprouted grains boast a significantly lower glycemic index compared to non-sprouted options, ensuring a steady energy supply without the rollercoaster of blood sugar spikes.
Opting for sprouted grain porridge or upma in the morning will leave you satisfied and fueled far longer, bypassing the rapid crash associated with conventional cereal meals.
This advantage proves particularly beneficial for weight management and blood sugar control.
Cost efficiency
Budget-friendly nutrition
Embracing a sprouted grain diet doesn't have to break the bank.
You can sprout at home with minimal equipment, turning this into a cost-effective way to supercharge common grains like rice, wheat, and legumes with extra nutrition.
Just ₹100 worth of high-quality seeds can produce multiple batches of fresh sprouts ready for use in your favorite recipes, offering an affordable route to enhanced health and well-being through your morning meal.