How to cook with adzuki beans: 5 simple recipes
What's the story
Adzuki beans are small, red beans with a sweet flavor that have been a staple in East Asian cuisine for centuries. They are not only delicious but also packed with health benefits.
High in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients like potassium and iron, adzuki beans are a versatile ingredient that can be used in both sweet and savory dishes.
Discover five creative ways to use adzuki beans in your kitchen.
Dessert twist
Sweeten your desserts
Adzuki beans, with their distinct taste and texture, are a traditional ingredient in Asian desserts.
One of the most popular uses is red bean paste, which is essential for filling mochi, mooncakes, and dorayaki pancakes.
Making this paste at home is simple. First, boil the beans until soft. Then, blend them with added sugar to taste until smooth.
Finally, cook the mixture down until it thickens to your preference.
Morning fuel
Boost your breakfast
Give your mornings a healthy kickstart by incorporating cooked adzuki beans into your oatmeal or pancake batter.
Their natural sweetness complements fruits like bananas or blueberries.
For oatmeal, simply stir in half a cup of cooked beans during the last few minutes of cooking.
For pancakes, blending the beans into the batter ensures a protein boost without significantly changing the taste.
Salad upgrade
Enhance your salads
Take your salads to the next level by adding cooked adzuki beans as a robust topping.
Their nutty taste pairs perfectly with leafy greens and veggies, offering a fantastic source of plant-based protein.
Mix them into quinoa or farro salads with fresh herbs and a zesty vinaigrette for a wholesome meal that's as delicious as it is nutritious.
Soup comforts
Create comforting soups
Adzuki beans are excellent for soups and stews. They have a rich texture and absorb flavors really well, adding depth to any dish.
Just simmer them with veggies (think carrots, celery) in some vegetable broth until everything's nice and tender.
Throw in some herbs (thyme, rosemary - whatever you fancy) for extra aroma.
Boom! You've got yourself a comforting, nutrient-dense meal.
Veggie patties
Explore plant-based burgers
If you're trying to cut back on meat but still crave a juicy burger with great texture, adzuki beans are your secret weapon.
Simply mash cooked adzuki beans with spices like cumin or paprika, finely chopped onions, breadcrumbs, and your favorite seasonings. Shape them into patties.
Pan-fry or bake them until they're crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.