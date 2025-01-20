What's the story

Tarragon vinegar is a secret weapon in the kitchen, turning basic meals into gourmet creations with its unique flavor.

This distinctive taste comes from the herb tarragon, which is infused in vinegar to create a subtle anise-like flavor that can elevate a variety of recipes.

Discover five unexpected ways to use tarragon vinegar in your cooking. Say goodbye to boring meals and hello to a world of flavor!