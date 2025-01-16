Try this vegan Danish rodgrod fruit pudding recipe
What's the story
Rodgrod is a beloved Danish dessert, cherished for its vibrant red color and refreshing fruity flavor.
Hailing from Denmark, this classic has a special place in Scandinavian cuisine, it's all about simplicity and making the most of fresh berries.
Our vegan and eggless version embraces the natural sweetness of summer fruits, serving up a slice of Danish tradition.
Let's cook, or not.
Ingredients list
Gather the following ingredients
To prepare this vegan take on the traditional rodgrod, gather four cups mixed red berries (strawberries, raspberries, red currants, etc.), 1/2 cup sugar (you may want to adjust this depending on the sweetness of your berries), four tablespoons cornstarch, one lemon (you'll need both the zest and the juice), and three cups water.
These simple ingredients combine to create a delicious pudding that's both refreshing and comforting.
Step 1
Prepare the fruit mixture
Rinse berries under cold water. Cut larger strawberries into halves or quarters.
In a saucepan, combine fruit and three cups of water.
Simmer over medium heat for approximately 10 minutes until soft.
This process helps to extract the natural flavors of the fruit, which is crucial for a true rodgrod experience.
Step 2
Cook with cornstarch slurry
While your fruit mixture is simmering, make a cornstarch slurry by mixing cornstarch with an equal amount of cold water until it's smooth.
After the fruit has softened, stir in sugar until it's completely dissolved. Then, add lemon zest and juice for a tangy flavor that balances the sweetness.
Gradually add the cornstarch slurry, stirring continuously to avoid lumps in your pudding.
Step 3
Thicken and cool down
Keep cooking and stirring over low heat until it thickens up nicely but is still pourable - about five minutes should do the trick.
Once it's thickened to your liking, remove it from heat and let it cool slightly before pouring it into serving dishes or one large dish if you like.
Step 4
Chill before serving
To get the best results, wrap your dishes with cling film, making sure it comes into contact with the surface of rodgrod to avoid skin formation.
Then, place them in the fridge for a minimum of four hours or ideally overnight.
This cooling time helps the flavors to infuse, making the dessert even more delicious.
Enjoy it cold, topped with fresh berries or mint leaves for a burst of freshness.