Innovative ways to infuse macrame braids into your coily hair
What's the story
Macrame braids are the latest trend in coily hair fashion, providing versatility and a fresh look.
This article delves into five innovative ways to infuse macrame magic into your coily hair routine.
Whether you're looking for subtle accents or a full-head transformation, these ideas will inspire and amplify the natural beauty of coily textures.
Classic twist
Classic macrame braids with a twist
To add texture and interest to your coily hair, simply section it into small parts. Use a light gel or cream for hold on each.
Braid as usual but incorporate a square knot after every three or four plaits.
This technique adds a unique touch to traditional braids, elevating their look with little effort while creating a distinctively eye-catching style.
Beaded accents
Beaded macrame accents
Add a fun twist to your macrame braids by incorporating beads.
Opt for wooden or plastic beads with large holes for easy threading.
Simply thread a bead onto one strand every so often as you braid, then secure it with a knot underneath the bead.
This adds a pop of color and style to your braid, while the added weight gives your hairstyle some extra movement.
Half-up style
Half-up, half-down macrame style
For the perfect balance between structure and free-flowing freedom, the half-up, half-down macrame style is your go-to.
Simply create small macrame braids at the crown, leaving the rest of your hair loose or in loose twists.
This style creates a beautiful contrast between the structured braids and your natural texture, perfect for both everyday wear and more formal occasions.
Yarn wraps
Colorful yarn wraps
Wrapping colorful yarn around your macrame braids adds a pop of color without the commitment of permanent dye.
Choose yarn colors that either complement or contrast with your natural hair color for a fun and unique look.
Securely wrap the yarn around sections of your braid, ensuring it's tight enough to hold but not so tight that it pulls on your scalp or damages your hair.
Protective updo
Protective updo with macrame elements
A macrame-infused updo not only keeps ends tucked away and safe from harm, but also displays the stunning patterns like a crown.
After moisturizing to lock in hydration, create multiple small-to-medium-sized macrame braids around the perimeter of where you want the updo base to be.
Then pull all sections upwards and secure them softly at the crown with pins or ties that won't cause breakage.