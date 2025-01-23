Things to do in Iceland: A 5-day itinerary
Iceland, the Nordic island nation, is known for its stunning landscape with volcanoes, geysers, hot springs, and lava fields.
This article details a five-day itinerary centered around experiencing Iceland's legendary thermal springs and the mystical northern lights.
This trip offers an unforgettable adventure through some of the most extraordinary natural wonders on Earth.
Arrival
Day 1: Arrival and the Blue Lagoon
Start your trip to Iceland by landing in Reykjavik, its capital. Check into your hotel and then immediately go to the Blue Lagoon.
Located just a 20-minute drive from Keflavik International Airport, this geothermal spa is one of Iceland's most popular attractions.
Its mineral-rich waters, renowned for their healing properties, provide a unique opportunity to bathe amidst a surreal landscape of a lava field.
Golden Circle
Day 2: Golden Circle Tour
The Golden Circle is a must-visit tourist route encompassing three breathtaking destinations: Thingvellir National Park, Geysir Geothermal Area, and Gullfoss Waterfall.
Kick off your day early by delving into Thingvellir's rich history and marveling at the unique tectonic landscapes.
Then, get your adrenaline pumping with the erupting geysers at Geysir before capping off your day with the awe-inspiring majesty of Gullfoss Waterfall.
South Coast
Day 3: South Coast wonders
Iceland's South Coast boasts some of the nation's most iconic and breathtaking scenery.
Top attractions include the majestic Seljalandsfoss and Skogafoss waterfalls, the stunning Reynisfjara black sand beach, and the idyllic village of Vik i Myrdal.
Each location provides awe-inspiring vistas and unforgettable photo opportunities, capturing the essence of Iceland's raw beauty.
Northern lights
Day 4: Hunt for the northern lights
The hunt for the northern lights starts as soon as the sun goes down.
This natural light show is most visible away from the city lights, and can be seen between September and April.
While many tours provide guided experiences, renting a car and heading out on your own allows you the freedom to chase clear skies across various locations.
Hot springs
Day 5: Relax in local hot springs
On your last day, take a dip in one of Iceland's many local hot springs or geothermal pools to unwind after your days of adventure.
Secret Lagoon in Fludir or Laugarvatn Fontana are great choices.
They might be less crowded than the more well-known spots, but they still offer the same blissful experience of warm thermal waters set against the backdrop of Iceland's beautiful landscapes.