A beginner's guide to paper quilling

Quilling, also called paper filigree, is the art of using strips of paper rolled, shaped, and glued together to make decorative designs. The craft dates back centuries but continues to fascinate artists and hobbyists alike with its intricate patterns and delicate beauty. Be it a beginner or an experienced crafter, quilling offers endless possibilities of creativity and expression.

Tools Understanding basic quilling tools To start quilling, you'll need a few basic tools. A slotted tool is essential for rolling paper strips into coils. Tweezers help in handling small pieces with precision. A needle tool can be used for creating tight rolls or adding details. Glue is necessary for securing your designs in place. Having these tools on hand will make your quilling experience smoother and more enjoyable.

Paper strips Choosing the right paper strips The choice of paper strips can make or break your quilled art. Standard quilling paper is available in different widths, from three millimeters to 10 millimeters. Thinner strips are perfect for delicate designs, while broader ones work well for bold patterns. Make sure to choose high-quality paper that retains its shape when rolled.

Techniques Exploring basic quilling techniques There are a few basic techniques in quilling that lay the foundation of most designs. The coil is made by rolling a strip tightly around a slotted tool and letting it loose slightly into a spiral shape. Other techniques include teardrop shapes by pinching one end of a coil and marquise shapes by pinching both ends together.