A beginner's guide to paper quilling
By Anujj Trehaan
Aug 20, 2025
12:42 pm
What's the story

Quilling, also called paper filigree, is the art of using strips of paper rolled, shaped, and glued together to make decorative designs. The craft dates back centuries but continues to fascinate artists and hobbyists alike with its intricate patterns and delicate beauty. Be it a beginner or an experienced crafter, quilling offers endless possibilities of creativity and expression.

Tools

Understanding basic quilling tools

To start quilling, you'll need a few basic tools. A slotted tool is essential for rolling paper strips into coils. Tweezers help in handling small pieces with precision. A needle tool can be used for creating tight rolls or adding details. Glue is necessary for securing your designs in place. Having these tools on hand will make your quilling experience smoother and more enjoyable.

Paper strips

Choosing the right paper strips

The choice of paper strips can make or break your quilled art. Standard quilling paper is available in different widths, from three millimeters to 10 millimeters. Thinner strips are perfect for delicate designs, while broader ones work well for bold patterns. Make sure to choose high-quality paper that retains its shape when rolled.

Techniques

Exploring basic quilling techniques

There are a few basic techniques in quilling that lay the foundation of most designs. The coil is made by rolling a strip tightly around a slotted tool and letting it loose slightly into a spiral shape. Other techniques include teardrop shapes by pinching one end of a coil and marquise shapes by pinching both ends together.

Tip 1

Tips for creating intricate designs

When working on intricate designs, it's important to be patient. It gives you the required time to refine each and every element to perfection. Rushing may lead to mistakes which might ruin the whole piece. Hence, it's important to mindfully proceed and take breaks from time to time. This way, your work would be of high standard throughout the whole crafting process.