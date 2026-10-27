How to make Mumbai's famous kanda poha at home
What's the story
Kanda poha is a quintessential Mumbai breakfast. The dish, made from flattened rice, is light yet filling. It is a staple in many households and street stalls across the city. The dish is prepared by sautéing flattened rice with onions, mustard seeds, turmeric, and sometimes peanuts for an added crunch. It is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves and served with a wedge of lemon to enhance the flavor.
Ingredients
Ingredients for authentic kanda poha
To prepare authentic kanda poha, you need flattened rice (poha), onions (kanda), mustard seeds, turmeric powder, green chilies for spice, peanuts for crunch, salt to taste, and lemon wedges for garnish.
These simple ingredients come together to create a dish that is both flavorful and satisfying.
The use of fresh ingredients is key to getting the right taste and texture.
Cooking method
Cooking method explained
Start by rinsing the poha until it is soft but not mushy.
Heat oil in a pan, and add mustard seeds until they crackle. Add chopped onions and green chilies, and sauté until the onions turn translucent.
Add turmeric powder and salt before adding the rinsed poha. Mix well without breaking the rice grains.
Finally, add peanuts if desired, and garnish with coriander leaves.
Nutrition
Nutritional benefits of kanda poha
Kanda poha is not just delicious, but also nutritious.
It provides carbohydrates from the flattened rice, which are essential for energy.
The peanuts add protein and healthy fats, and the onions provide vitamins and minerals.
This dish is low in calories but high in taste, making it an ideal choice for those who want to eat healthily without compromising on flavor.
Variations
Variations to try at home
While traditional kanda poha is delicious as it is, you can always try variations by adding vegetables like peas or carrots for extra nutrition, or using different nuts like cashews instead of peanuts for a different texture.
You can also experiment with spices by adding cumin seeds or using different types of chilies depending on your spice preference.