Keep your screens clean and clear with these household items
Fingerprint smudges on screens can be a real eyesore, particularly when they start affecting your view.
Be it your smartphone, tablet, or computer monitor, these smudges are a fact of life but they don't have to be permanent.
With a few household items and easy DIY tricks, you can maintain crystal-clear screens without resorting to pricey cleaning products.
Microfiber magic
Microfiber cloths are your best friend when it comes to getting rid of fingerprints. Unlike paper towels or other fabrics, they won't leave annoying lint behind.
Just make sure your device is off and gently wipe in a circular motion.
This method is great for daily upkeep and eliminates the need for liquid cleaners.
DIY cleaning solution
For more stubborn smudges that don't come off with the dry cloth, you can make your own cleaning solution.
Combine equal parts distilled water and white vinegar in a spray bottle.
Lightly spray the solution onto the microfiber cloth—never directly onto the screen—and then gently wipe.
Vinegar's acidity breaks down grease without harming screen coatings.
The power of dish soap
If you have pesky oil residues from fingerprints that refuse to budge, a drop of dish soap is your secret weapon.
Simply dilute one drop of dish soap in approximately 250 ml of water.
Moisten a corner of your microfiber cloth with this solution and gently wipe the oily areas of your screen.
Immediately follow with a dry portion of the cloth to eliminate any moisture.
Alcohol-based cleaners: A cautionary note
While reaching for the alcohol-based cleaner might seem like a good idea for a streak-free finish, you should be careful.
Many modern screens come with special oleophobic coatings that can degrade with alcohol over time.
If you have to use an alcohol-based cleaner, choose one with less than 10% isopropyl alcohol. Always dilute it with water before applying it to your microfiber cloth.
Regular maintenance is key
To stop fingerprint marks from accumulating on your screen, consistent upkeep is crucial.
Clean your screen at least once every two days with only a dry microfiber cloth for daily dust and fingerprints.
For deeper cleans utilizing liquids or solutions, a weekly routine will maintain your devices in pristine condition without risking damage.