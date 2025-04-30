For smoothie lovers: Nutritious blends to start your day
What's the story
Starting the day with a nutritious breakfast can set the tone for a productive morning.
If you want something quick and easy, veg-only smoothies make for an ideal option.
Packed with essential nutrients, the smoothies can give you energy and vitality without the fuss of complex preparation.
With fresh vegetables making their way into your morning, you can enjoy a wholesome start to your day.
Green power
Spinach and banana blend
Rich in iron and vitamins A and C, spinach makes a great base for a morning smoothie.
Add it with banana, and you get natural sweetness and creaminess, along with potassium for muscle function.
Just blend in one handful of spinach with one banana, one cup of almond milk, and ice cubes for a refreshing drink that uplifts energy levels.
Orange Burst
Carrot and ginger zest
We all know how good carrots are. They are packed with beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin A in our body.
While ginger will not only make this drink delicious, it will also help with digestion, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties.
Blend two carrots with half an inch of ginger root, one cup of orange juice and ice cubes for a zesty smoothie that wakes you up.
Refreshing mix
Cucumber and mint cooler
Cucumbers are hydrating vegetables that also keep the fluid balance in check.
Add mint leaves to them, and it creates the perfect cooling effect for hot mornings.
Blend half a cucumber with 10 mint leaves, one cup of coconut water, and ice cubes to create this revitalizing drink that keeps you refreshed all day long.
Red delight
Beetroot berry fusion
Beetroot is loaded with nitrates that enhance blood flow, whereas berries offer antioxidants that are crucial for combating free radicals in the body.
Mix half a beetroot with a half-cup of mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, etc.), one cup of water or a plant-based milk alternative (like oat milk) and some ice cubes; blend until smooth, and a vibrantly colored, deliciously healthy drink is ready in minutes!