Lentils and figs? This pairing is worth a try
What's the story
Lentils and figs make for a unique combination of flavors and textures, which can be used to create some interesting dishes. The earthy taste of lentils and the natural sweetness of figs can be combined in a number of ways to create something delicious. Here are five creative ways to use lentils and figs in your cooking, giving you new ideas to try in your kitchen.
Dish 1
Lentil and fig salad
A lentil and fig salad makes for a refreshing dish, perfect for warm days.
Cooked lentils are tossed with fresh greens, sliced figs, nuts, and a light vinaigrette.
The combination of the nutty lentils with the sweet figs creates a balanced flavor profile.
You can add ingredients like feta cheese or avocado for an extra layer of taste and texture.
Dish 2
Fig-stuffed lentil patties
Fig-stuffed lentil patties make for a delicious vegetarian option.
Cooked lentils are mashed and mixed with spices before being shaped into patties.
A piece of dried fig is placed in the center of each patty before cooking them on the stovetop or baking them in the oven.
The sweet fig center contrasts beautifully with the savory lentil outer layer.
Dish 3
Lentil fig soup
Lentil fig soup is an unusual, yet comforting dish that warms you up on chilly days.
Start by simmering lentils with vegetable broth until tender. Add chopped figs, along with herbs like thyme or rosemary, for depth of flavor.
This soup is both nutritious and satisfying, making it an ideal choice for lunch or dinner.
Dish 4
Roasted vegetables with lentils and figs
Roasting vegetables brings out their natural sweetness, which pairs perfectly with both lentils and figs.
Toss your favorite vegetables, such as carrots or bell peppers, with cooked lentils and halved fresh figs.
Drizzle olive oil over everything before roasting in the oven until caramelized.
This dish makes for a colorful addition to any meal.
Dish 5
Lentil fig spread
A creamy spread of blended cooked lentils and chopped dried figs makes for an excellent accompaniment to crackers or bread.
It can be flavored with spices like cumin or coriander for added depth.
This spread is perfect for entertaining guests or for a quick snack at home.