How to turn lentils-mango into tasty dishes

Lentils and mangoes are two versatile ingredients that can elevate any meal with their unique flavors and textures. While lentils provide a hearty base, mangoes add a refreshing sweetness, making them the perfect pair for a variety of dishes. Here are five creative ways to use lentils and mangoes together, giving you delicious meals that are both nutritious and satisfying.

Dish 1 Mango lentil salad delight A mango lentil salad is a refreshing twist on the traditional salad. Cooked lentils serve as the base, while diced mangoes add a sweet contrast. Toss in some chopped cucumbers, red onions, and fresh mint leaves for an extra crunch and flavor. Dress it up with lime juice and olive oil for a zesty finish. This salad makes for an ideal light lunch or side dish.

Dish 2 Spicy lentil mango curry A spicy lentil mango curry is a delicious way to combine these two ingredients. Start by cooking lentils until tender, then add diced mangoes along with coconut milk, curry powder, and chili flakes for heat. Simmer until the flavors meld together beautifully. Serve this curry over rice or quinoa for a filling meal that balances spice with sweetness.

Dish 3 Lentil mango stir-fry For an easy weeknight dinner option, try making a lentil mango stir-fry. Saute onions, bell peppers, and snap peas in sesame oil until just tender. Add cooked lentils and chunks of ripe mango to the pan along with soy sauce or tamari for seasoning. Cook briefly so everything is heated through but still crisp—perfect served on its own or as part of a larger spread.

Dish 4 Grilled mango lentil skewers Grilled mango lentil skewers make an excellent appetizer or barbecue side dish option. Thread cooked green or brown lentils onto skewers with pieces of marinated (in lime juice and spices) fresh pineapple slices followed by cubes of firm but ripe avocados if desired before grilling over medium heat until lightly charred all around.