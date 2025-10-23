Lentils or chickpeas? Pick the right protein boost
Lentils and chickpeas are two of the most popular legumes, known for their nutritional benefits. Both are rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, making them staples in many diets. While they have some similarities, their nutrient profiles vary slightly. Knowing these differences can help you make informed dietary choices. Here's a look at the nutrient density of lentils and chickpeas.
Protein content analysis
Both lentils and chickpeas are excellent sources of plant-based protein. Lentils provide around nine grams of protein per cooked 100 grams, while chickpeas offer about eight grams for the same serving size. Although both legumes make an excellent protein source for vegetarians and vegans, lentils have a slight edge in terms of protein content.
Fiber richness comparison
Fiber is an important nutrient for digestive health, and both lentils and chickpeas are fiber-rich. Lentils provide about eight grams of fiber per 100 grams when cooked, while chickpeas provide around six grams. The higher fiber content in lentils can help with digestion and keep you full longer.
Vitamin and mineral content
Lentils and chickpeas are also packed with essential vitamins and minerals. Lentils are a great source of iron, which is important for transporting oxygen in the body. They also provide folate, which is important for cell division and DNA synthesis. Chickpeas also provide iron but are particularly high in manganese and phosphorus, which are important for bone health and energy production.
Caloric value considerations
When it comes to caloric value, both lentils and chickpeas are low-calorie foods that can be added to a balanced diet without adding too many calories. Cooked lentils have around 116 calories per 100 grams, while cooked chickpeas have around 164 calories for the same serving size. This makes lentils a better option for those looking to cut back on calories while still getting the nutrients they need.