Lesser-known UNESCO sites in Europe: A list
What's the story
Europe boasts of many UNESCO World Heritage sites, most of which are popular tourist destinations.
But did you know that there are some not-so-famous sites that can give you the most serene experience away from the throng of tourists?
These hidden gems give you a glimpse of Europe's rich history and culture and let you enjoy quietude.
Here's a look.
Bulgarian heritage
The rock-hewn churches of Ivanovo
Located in Bulgaria, the Rock-Hewn Churches of Ivanovo is a group of monolithic churches, chapels, and monasteries, carved out of rock formations.
These structures, dating back to the 12th century, are known for their impressive frescoes depicting biblical scenes and figures.
The site provides an opportunity to explore medieval art and architecture in a serene setting surrounded by nature.
Baltic beauty
The Curonian Spit
Shared by Lithuania and Russia, the Curonian Spit is a narrow sand dune peninsula. This unique natural wonder spans approximately 98 kilometers along the Baltic Sea coast.
While visiting this UNESCO site, you can enjoy scenic views of sand dunes, forests, and lagoons. It's the perfect getaway for all you nature lovers who seek the peace of beautiful landscapes.
Swiss engineering marvel
Rhaetian Railway in Albula/Bernina landscapes
The Rhaetian Railway passes through the beautiful scenery of Switzerland's Albula and Bernina regions.
Famous for its engineering marvels, the railway line passes through rough terrains with viaducts, tunnels, and bridges, giving breathtaking views on the way.
On this beautiful train ride through alpine scenery, travelers can enjoy cultural heritage and natural beauty at the same time.
Hungarian wilderness
Hortobagy National Park - puszta
Hortobagy National Park is Hungary's largest continuous natural grassland (Puszta or steppe land).
The area features vast plains with traditional shepherd huts, "tanya," scattered around.
As you walk through the vast expanse, full of wildlife species like wild horses or grey cattle herds wandering freely on open fields, you'll be absorbed in an authentic rural vibe.
A vibe distant from the urban life distractions across Europe's more frequented hotspots.