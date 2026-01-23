You must explore these scenic alpine meadows in Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein, a tiny European nation, is home to some of the most stunning alpine meadows. These hidden gems are perfect for those who want to escape the crowd and enjoy nature in its purest form. The meadows are not just beautiful but also rich in biodiversity, making them a perfect spot for nature lovers and photographers. Here are five of Liechtenstein's most scenic alpine meadows that promise an unforgettable experience.

#1 Malbun alpine meadow Malbun Alpine Meadow is famous for its breathtaking views and diverse flora. Situated at a height of 1,600 meters, it provides panoramic views of the surrounding mountains. The meadow is dotted with wildflowers during summer, making it a colorful sight. Hiking trails around Malbun make it accessible for all levels of hikers, giving them a chance to explore the natural beauty at their own pace.

#2 Gafadura Meadow Gafadura Meadow is a peaceful retreat away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Located near the capital city of Vaduz, this meadow provides stunning views of the Rhine Valley. With its lush greenery and calm atmosphere, Gafadura is perfect for picnics or just relaxing amid nature. The area is also home to several bird species, making it a favorite among birdwatchers.

#3 Steg Meadow Steg Meadow is famous for its picturesque landscape and rich biodiversity. Situated at an altitude of about 1,400 meters, it offers sweeping views of the surrounding peaks and valleys. The meadow is home to several plant species unique to this region, making it a great place for botanists and nature lovers alike. Hiking trails through Steg allow visitors to delve into its natural wonders.

#4 Planken alpine pastures Planken Alpine Pastures provide an authentic experience of traditional alpine farming practices while showcasing stunning natural beauty. These pastures are dotted with grazing livestock during summer months, adding charm to the already beautiful scenery. Visitors can walk along well-marked paths that wind through these pastures, providing opportunities to learn about local agriculture as well as enjoy breathtaking views.