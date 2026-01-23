You must explore these scenic alpine meadows in Liechtenstein
What's the story
Liechtenstein, a tiny European nation, is home to some of the most stunning alpine meadows. These hidden gems are perfect for those who want to escape the crowd and enjoy nature in its purest form. The meadows are not just beautiful but also rich in biodiversity, making them a perfect spot for nature lovers and photographers. Here are five of Liechtenstein's most scenic alpine meadows that promise an unforgettable experience.
#1
Malbun alpine meadow
Malbun Alpine Meadow is famous for its breathtaking views and diverse flora. Situated at a height of 1,600 meters, it provides panoramic views of the surrounding mountains. The meadow is dotted with wildflowers during summer, making it a colorful sight. Hiking trails around Malbun make it accessible for all levels of hikers, giving them a chance to explore the natural beauty at their own pace.
#2
Gafadura Meadow
Gafadura Meadow is a peaceful retreat away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Located near the capital city of Vaduz, this meadow provides stunning views of the Rhine Valley. With its lush greenery and calm atmosphere, Gafadura is perfect for picnics or just relaxing amid nature. The area is also home to several bird species, making it a favorite among birdwatchers.
#3
Steg Meadow
Steg Meadow is famous for its picturesque landscape and rich biodiversity. Situated at an altitude of about 1,400 meters, it offers sweeping views of the surrounding peaks and valleys. The meadow is home to several plant species unique to this region, making it a great place for botanists and nature lovers alike. Hiking trails through Steg allow visitors to delve into its natural wonders.
#4
Planken alpine pastures
Planken Alpine Pastures provide an authentic experience of traditional alpine farming practices while showcasing stunning natural beauty. These pastures are dotted with grazing livestock during summer months, adding charm to the already beautiful scenery. Visitors can walk along well-marked paths that wind through these pastures, providing opportunities to learn about local agriculture as well as enjoy breathtaking views.
#5
Ruggell Alpine Meadow
Ruggell Alpine Meadow is famous for its rich biodiversity and picturesque views. Located close to Ruggell village, this meadow features a variety of wildflowers in summer months, making it a colorful sight. It is a favorite among photographers looking for the perfect shot of nature's beauty. The area is also home to several hiking trails that provide access to different parts of the meadow, making it easier for visitors to explore.