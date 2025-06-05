Sagging neck? Do these simple exercises
While sagging neck skin is a sign of aging, there are specific exercises that can firm and tone this region.
These routines focus on neck muscles, improving elasticity and strength.
With regular practice, you will notice improvements, skipping invasive procedures and expensive treatments.
Here are five effective exercises for lifting sagging neck skin.
Chin tucks for neck firming
Chin tucks are simple yet effective in strengthening the front of your neck.
To do this exercise, sit or stand with your spine straight.
Now, gently tuck your chin towards your chest without bending the head forward.
Hold this position for five seconds before releasing.
Repeat this movement 10 times daily to help tighten and tone the neck muscles.
Neck stretching routine
Neck stretching enhances flexibility and decreases stress in the neck region.
Sit comfortably with a straight back, then slowly tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a mild stretch on the other side of your neck.
Hold for 10 seconds before switching sides. Repeat this stretch three times on either side to improve muscle elasticity.
Jaw release exercise
The jaw release exercise focuses on both jawline and neck muscles, making them firm.
Start by sitting straight with lips closed, but relaxed.
Move your lower jaw up and down (keeping lips together) and feel the stretch under the chin and along the jawline.
Repeat the motion ten times daily to help reduce sagging skin.
Platysma muscle exercise
The platysma muscle runs from your chest, through your shoulders, to your face, and it helps keep the skin around the neck area tight.
To exercise it, open your mouth wide while tightly pulling back the corners of your lips against your teeth.
Hold for five seconds, then relax completely before repeating 10 times per session.
Head lifts for strengthening
Head lifts strengthen upper back and shoulder muscles, supporting proper posture.
This keeps sagging skin around the neck from everyday activities like sitting and walking.
Regular practice, at least twice weekly with 15 repetitions each set, improves appearance.
Always consult a healthcare professional before starting a new fitness regimen, especially if you have medical conditions.