5 delicious lotus stem recipes to try at home
What's the story
Lotus stem, or kamal kakdi, is a versatile ingredient that can add a unique texture and flavor to your dishes. Rich in fiber and essential nutrients, it is a popular choice in many cuisines. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the culinary potential of lotus stem. From savory stir-fries to crispy snacks, these dishes offer a variety of ways to enjoy this aquatic plant.
Dish 1
Spicy lotus stem stir-fry
Spicy lotus stem stir-fry is a quick and flavorful dish that goes well with rice or flatbreads.
To prepare it, slice the lotus stem into thin rounds and sauté them with mustard seeds, turmeric, and chili powder.
Add some sliced onions and bell peppers for extra crunch. Cook until the vegetables are tender but still crisp.
Garnish with fresh coriander leaves for added aroma.
Dish 2
Crispy lotus stem chips
For those who love snacking on something crunchy, crispy lotus stem chips are just the thing.
Slice the lotus stem thinly using a mandoline slicer for uniformity.
Deep-fry the slices until golden brown and crisp.
Sprinkle some salt and chili powder on top while they are still hot for flavor.
These chips make for an excellent tea-time snack or party appetizer.
Dish 3
Lotus stem curry delight
Lotus stem curry is a comforting dish that pairs well with steamed rice or naan bread.
Start by frying onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, and spices like cumin seeds, coriander powder, and garam masala in oil until fragrant.
Add sliced lotus stems along with water or coconut milk to create a rich gravy. Simmer until the stems are tender but not mushy.
Dish 4
Sweet and tangy lotus stem pickle
Sweet and tangy lotus stem pickle is an ideal accompaniment to meals or can be enjoyed on its own as a condiment.
Boil sliced lotus stems until slightly soft but firm enough not to break apart easily when handled gently during the cooking process itself;
Drain well before mixing them together with a vinegar-based brine solution containing sugar syrup, along with mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, and red chili flakes, among other spices, depending on personal preference, too!
Dish 5
Refreshing lotus stem salad
A refreshing salad featuring raw, thinly sliced, fresh, crunchy, juicy, nutritious, and deliciously satisfying to eat, especially during hot summer days, is just what you need!
Toss together with other ingredients like cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, lettuce, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste.
Serve chilled, and enjoy the delightful flavors and textures in every bite!