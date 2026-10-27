5 delicious lotus stem recipes to try at home

Spicy lotus stem stir-fry is a quick and flavorful dish that goes well with rice or flatbreads.

To prepare it, slice the lotus stem into thin rounds and sauté them with mustard seeds, turmeric, and chili powder.

Add some sliced onions and bell peppers for extra crunch. Cook until the vegetables are tender but still crisp.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves for added aroma.