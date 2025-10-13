Love cabbage? You'll enjoy these dishes

Cabbage is one of the most versatile and nutritious vegetables, which can be incorporated into a range of dishes. It is loaded with vitamins and minerals, making it a healthy choice for any meal. From salads to soups, cabbage can be used to prepare delicious meals that are both filling and healthy. Here are five unique cabbage dishes that you can try to add variety to your meals.

Dish 1 Cabbage stir-fry with tofu Cabbage stir-fry with tofu is a quick and easy dish that combines the crunchiness of cabbage with the softness of tofu. Saute sliced cabbage in a pan with garlic and ginger until tender. Add cubed tofu and soy sauce for flavor. This dish is not only delicious but also packed with protein from the tofu, making it a great option for vegetarians.

Dish 2 Spicy cabbage rolls Spicy cabbage rolls are a delightful twist on traditional stuffed vegetables. Blanch whole cabbage leaves until pliable, then fill each leaf with a mixture of cooked rice, beans, and spices like cumin and chili powder. Roll them up tightly and bake in the oven until heated through. These rolls offer a satisfying combination of flavors and textures.

Dish 3 Creamy cabbage soup Creamy cabbage soup is perfect for chilly days when you need something warm and comforting. Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil before adding chopped cabbage, vegetable broth, and seasonings like thyme or bay leaves. Let it simmer until the cabbage is tender, then blend part of the soup for creaminess without adding dairy products.

Dish 4 Tangy coleslaw with apples Tangy coleslaw with apples adds an interesting twist to the classic side dish by adding sweetness from apples into the mix. Shred green or red cabbages along with grated carrots and diced apples; toss them together with mayonnaise or yogurt-based dressing mixed with vinegar or lemon juice for tanginess.