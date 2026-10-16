5 traditional dishes that use rosemary
What's the story
African cuisine is famous for its rich flavors and aromatic herbs, rosemary being one of them. This herb is commonly used to spice up several traditional dishes across the continent. Rosemary's unique flavor can make even the simplest of meals extraordinary. Here, we explore five African dishes that use rosemary, highlighting the versatility and cultural significance of this herb in African cooking.
Dish 1
Moroccan vegetable tagine
Moroccan vegetable tagine is a slow-cooked stew that brings together a variety of vegetables and spices, including rosemary.
The dish is usually cooked in a traditional tagine pot, allowing the flavors to meld beautifully over time.
Rosemary adds an earthy note that complements the sweetness of carrots and the richness of chickpeas.
This dish is not just flavorful, but also nutritious, making it a popular choice for those looking for healthy meals.
Dish 2
Nigerian jollof rice
Jollof rice is a staple in West Africa, especially Nigeria.
While every region has its own version, rosemary is often added to give it an extra depth of flavor.
The dish consists of rice cooked in tomato sauce with spices such as thyme and bay leaves.
Adding rosemary gives it a fragrant aroma that elevates the overall taste profile without overpowering other ingredients.
Dish 3
South African braai vegetables
Braai vegetables are a common sight at South African barbecues or braais.
Vegetables like bell peppers, zucchini, and mushrooms are marinated with herbs, including rosemary, before grilling them to perfection.
The smoky flavor from grilling, combined with the aromatic presence of rosemary, makes these vegetables an irresistible side dish or light main course option.
Dish 4
Ethiopian lentil stew (misir wot)
Misir wot is an Ethiopian lentil stew that is famous for its bold flavors, courtesy of spices like berbere and rosemary.
This hearty stew is made by simmering lentils until tender, while infusing them with aromatic herbs, including fresh or dried rosemary leaves.
The result is a comforting meal that's packed with nutrients and flavor complexity.
Dish 5
Ghanaian kelewele (spicy fried plantains)
Kelewele are spicy fried plantains from Ghana, usually seasoned with ginger, cayenne pepper, and sometimes even rosemary for an added twist on tradition.
The plantains are cut into cubes, marinated, and fried to crispy perfection, with a hint of rosemary in every bite.
This gives you a sweet, spicy, and herby taste that makes for a perfect snack or side dish at any gathering.