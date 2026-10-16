5 traditional dishes that use rosemary

Moroccan vegetable tagine is a slow-cooked stew that brings together a variety of vegetables and spices, including rosemary.

The dish is usually cooked in a traditional tagine pot, allowing the flavors to meld beautifully over time.

Rosemary adds an earthy note that complements the sweetness of carrots and the richness of chickpeas.

This dish is not just flavorful, but also nutritious, making it a popular choice for those looking for healthy meals.