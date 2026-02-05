Love tahini? You'll enjoy these Israeli snacks

Tahini, a creamy paste made from sesame seeds, is an essential ingredient in many Israeli snacks. Its rich texture and nutty flavor add a unique touch to both savory and sweet dishes. From street food to homemade treats, tahini is used in various ways across Israel . Here are five popular Israeli snacks that highlight the versatility of this beloved ingredient.

#1 Tahini-based halva delights Halva is a popular sweet treat in Israel, made with tahini and sugar. This confectionery comes in various flavors, such as pistachio and chocolate. The texture is crumbly yet smooth, making it a delightful snack for those with a sweet tooth. Halva can be enjoyed alone or as a topping on other desserts, giving you a taste of traditional Middle Eastern sweets.

#2 Savory tahini dip A staple in many Israeli households, tahini dip is a versatile companion to several dishes. Prepared by mixing tahini with lemon juice, garlic, water, and salt, this dip is creamy and tangy. It is commonly served with fresh vegetables or pita bread as an appetizer or side dish. The dip's simplicity allows it to complement various flavors while showcasing the distinct taste of tahini.

#3 Tahini-infused falafel wraps Falafel wraps are another popular street food in Israel where tahini plays a key role. These wraps consist of crispy falafel balls stuffed in pita bread with fresh vegetables and drizzled generously with tahini sauce. The sauce adds moisture and richness to the wrap while balancing the spices of the falafel with its nutty flavor.

#4 Sweet tahini cookies For those who love cookies sweetened with tahini, these cookies are an absolute delight. They are made by mixing flour, sugar, butter or oil, and sesame paste. The result is a chewy cookie with a hint of nuttiness. Perfect for snacking at any time of the day, they are an example of how versatile this ingredient can be in baking.