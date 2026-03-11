Love tempeh? You'll enjoy these Indonesian snacks

Tempeh, a fermented soybean product, is a staple in Indonesian cuisine. It is loved for its nutritional benefits and versatility. From savory to sweet, tempeh can be used in a variety of snacks that highlight its unique flavor. These snacks are not just tasty but also a great source of protein and other nutrients. Here are five must-try Indonesian tempeh snacks that showcase the diversity and creativity of this traditional ingredient.

Snack 1 Tempeh goreng: A crispy delight Tempeh goreng is a popular Indonesian snack where slices of tempeh are marinated in spices and then deep-fried until crispy. The dish is often served with sambal, a spicy chili paste, which adds an extra kick to the flavor. The crunchy texture combined with the savory taste makes it an irresistible treat for those who love bold flavors.

Snack 2 Tempeh chips: A crunchy snack Tempeh chips are thinly sliced pieces of tempeh that are fried or baked until crispy. These chips make for a healthy alternative to regular potato chips, as they are packed with protein and fiber. You can enjoy them on their own or pair them with dips like hummus or guacamole for added flavor.

Advertisement

Snack 3 Tempeh sambal: Spicy flavor bomb Tempeh sambal is another delightful snack that combines the richness of tempeh with the heat of sambal sauce. The dish involves cooking pieces of tempeh in a spicy sambal sauce until well-coated and flavorful. This snack is perfect for spice lovers who enjoy the combination of heat and umami flavors.

Advertisement

Snack 4 Tempeh satay: Grilled goodness Tempeh satay features skewered pieces of marinated tempeh grilled to perfection over an open flame or grill pan. The marination usually includes soy sauce, garlic, and other spices that enhance its natural flavor while adding depth from caramelization during grilling. Served with peanut sauce on the side, this dish offers both savory and nutty notes in every bite.