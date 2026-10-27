Bored of regular breakfast? Try a fruity yogurt parfait
What's the story
Yogurt parfaits are a delicious and nutritious option for a quick breakfast or snack. They combine layers of creamy yogurt, fresh fruits, and crunchy granola to create a mix of flavors and textures. You can customize them with different ingredients to suit your taste. Yogurt parfaits are also easy to prepare at home and make a refreshing addition to your daily diet.
#1
Fresh fruits in parfaits
Fresh fruits like strawberries, blueberries, and bananas add natural sweetness to yogurt parfaits.
They also provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. You can mix different fruits to enjoy a variety of flavors and textures.
Seasonal fruits are another great option, allowing you to experiment with new combinations. Adding fresh fruit makes yogurt parfaits colorful, flavorful, and more enjoyable.
#2
Granola for crunch
Granola is an important part of any yogurt parfait, as it adds that much-needed crunch and texture.
Usually made with oats, nuts, and seeds, granola is a healthy source of fiber, which helps keep you full longer.
Most street vendors offer different types of granola mixes so that you can pick one according to your taste.
#3
Nutritional benefits of yoghurt
Yogurt is the star of the show in these parfaits, providing a healthy dose of protein and calcium.
Probiotics in yogurt are good for digestion and gut health.
Eating yogurt in the morning can give you an energy boost without the crash that comes with sugary cereals or pastries.