Low-cost DIY foam craft projects for kids
What's the story
Crafting is an excellent way for children to express their creativity and build fine motor skills.
Foam crafts are especially popular because foam is cheap, flexible, and easy for little hands to manage.
This article features a selection of affordable DIY foam craft projects that are kid-approved!
You don't need a ton of supplies or a big budget to have fun with these ideas.
Stickers
Create your own foam stickers
Kids can create their own foam stickers with a simple and fun craft project. All they need are some self-adhesive foam sheets (available for under $5), a pair of scissors, and their favorite stencils.
They just trace the shapes, cut them out, and then decorate with markers or glitter.
These stickers are perfect for adding a personal touch to notebooks or bedroom doors.
Masks
Fun foam masks for playtime
Foam masks are an easy craft with a big payoff: hours of imaginative play.
You just need foam sheets, elastic string ($2-$3), scissors, glue, and any decorations you want, like feathers or sequins.
Have your kids cut the foam into shapes, add eye holes, and then decorate with embellishments.
Finally, secure the elastic string so the masks are ready to wear.
Puzzles
Educational foam puzzles
Making puzzles out of foam sheets is a super fun and a great learning activity.
Opt for the thicker foam boards (around $10 for a pack of three at most craft stores)
Draw a cool picture or pattern on the board, and then cut it into pieces with a safe cutting tool.
Kids will love reassembling their custom puzzle over and over again.
Bookmarks
Personalized foam bookmarks
Foam bookmarks are a fun way to encourage little ones to keep reading.
All you need are thin foam sheets ($5-$7 per pack), scissors, a hole puncher ($2-$3), ribbon ($1-$2 per roll), and markers.
Cut the foam into strips or fun shapes like stars or hearts; then let kids decorate them with markers or stickers.
Punch a hole at one end and thread through some colorful ribbon. Done!
Garden
Decorative foam flower garden
Craft a foam flower garden that never needs watering.
Collect green pipe cleaners ($2 per pack) for stems, colored foam sheets for petals, buttons ($3 per bag) for centers, glue, and scissors.
Cut petal shapes from foam, glue them to a pipe cleaner end, add a button center, and arrange in pots with pebbles for extra charm.