Lunar tide pool safari: Explore marine life at night
What's the story
Walking the shore under the moon transforms every day into the extraordinary.
Lunar tide pool safaris take advantage of low tides to uncover the secret world of marine life.
These after-dark adventures provide a rare opportunity to observe nocturnal creatures in their natural environment, all under the enchanting glow of moonlight and the guiding beam of your headlamp.
Preparation
Planning your safari adventure
Before you decide to go on a lunar tide pool safari, make sure to consult the lunar calendar for dates when low tides align with the moonrise. These are the best days to explore.
And, don't forget to wear shoes that can handle the slippery rocks. Carry waterproof flashlights or headlamps, but use red filters on them to avoid disturbing the creatures.
Wildlife encounters
What to expect during your exploration
During the lunar tide pool safari, you can spot starfish, octopuses, bioluminescent plankton, and various crustaceans that are more active at night.
The red light used during these explorations enables the observation of these nocturnal creatures without disturbing them or disrupting their natural behaviors, providing a unique and fascinating glimpse into their world.
Guidelines
Safety measures and etiquette
Precautions during these explorations:
Ensure to always adhere to the guide's directions and remain within the allocated boundaries to avoid causing injury to both individuals and the fragile tidal ecosystem.
Refrain from touching or displacing any animals or plants from their habitat.
You may capture photographs, however, refrain from using flash photography.
Tips
Enhancing your experience
To further enhance your lunar tide pool safari experience, bring along binoculars for bird watching. Many coastal birds are also more active at night, adding another layer of nocturnal exploration.
A waterproof notebook is useful for jotting down observations or sketching intriguing discoveries.
And, if you plan to capture the moment with photographs, make sure your camera settings are adjusted for low-light conditions.