Combining oats and pumpkin seeds: 5 nutritious dishes to try
Oats and pumpkin seeds are two superfood heroes that can turn ordinary meals into nutrient-packed masterpieces.
This article delves into five creative ways to pair these powerhouses, providing a diverse range of flavors and health benefits.
Whether you're looking for a hearty breakfast or a satisfying snack, these combinations aim to elevate your diet with ease.
Breakfast boost
Oatmeal reinvented with pumpkin seeds
Add a crunch to your morning oatmeal to kickstart your day
Make your oats as you normally would, whether you like them rolled, steel-cut, or instant.
Before serving, stir in a tablespoon of raw or toasted pumpkin seeds.
It adds a nice contrast and is a great way to sneak in some extra protein, magnesium, and zinc.
Snack time
Energizing snack bars
Whip up a batch of homemade oat and pumpkin seed bars for a high-energy snack that's perfect on the go.
Simply combine two cups of oats, one cup of pumpkin seeds, a pinch of salt, and sweeten with honey or maple syrup.
Press the mixture into a lined baking tray and bake until golden brown.
Once cooled, cut into bars for a convenient snack packed with fiber and healthy fats.
Meal topper
Savory granola sprinkle
Take your salads or soups to the next level with a savory granola crunch made from oats and pumpkin seeds.
Simply mix oats, pumpkin seeds, olive oil, garlic powder, paprika, and salt, then spread on a baking sheet and toast until crispy.
This savory sprinkle adds more than just crunch - it also packs dishes with a nutritional punch.
Pasta partner
Pumpkin seed pesto with oats
For a unique twist on pesto, pulse roasted pumpkin seeds, rolled oats, fresh basil leaves, garlic, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and lemon juice in a food processor until smooth.
Toss this nutty, flavorful pesto with your favorite pasta or spread it on sandwiches for a boost of heart-healthy fats and antioxidants.
Smoothie bowl art
Smoothie bowl toppings galore
Take your smoothie bowls to the next level by adding oats and pumpkin seeds as toppings, alongside your favorite fruits like berries and bananas.
This duo adds a nice crunch, and the oats soak up some of the liquid, making the bowl feel more like a complete meal.
Plus, the extra nutrients from both toppings turn it into a super-healthy option.