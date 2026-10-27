What are goblet squats?
What's the story
The goblet squat is a basic exercise that can do wonders for your lower body strength. It is a perfect move for beginners, as well as seasoned athletes, as it works on the major muscles of the legs. By holding a weight close to your chest, you not only work on your legs but also improve your core stability and balance. Here are five ways to improve your goblet squat technique.
Tip 1
Maintain proper posture
Maintaining proper posture is key to performing goblet squats safely and effectively.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, and hold the weight close to your chest with both hands under it like a goblet.
Keep your back straight, shoulders relaxed, and chest up as you lower yourself into the squat position.
This helps prevent strain on the lower back and ensures that the targeted muscles are engaged properly.
Tip 2
Focus on depth control
Depth control is another important factor in maximizing the benefits of goblet squats.
Aim to lower yourself until your thighs are parallel to the ground, or slightly below, depending on your flexibility and comfort level.
Going deeper into the squat can engage more muscle fibers in the legs, but avoid compromising form for depth.
Practice gradually increasing depth as you gain strength and flexibility.
Tip 3
Engage core muscles
Engaging core muscles during goblet squats is important for stability and balance.
Tighten your abdominal muscles as you descend into the squat position, keeping them engaged throughout the movement.
A strong core helps maintain an upright posture, reducing the risk of injury, and allowing for smoother execution of each rep.
Tip 4
Use correct breathing techniques
Proper breathing techniques can enhance performance during goblet squats by ensuring adequate oxygen flow to working muscles.
Inhale deeply before starting each repetition, then exhale forcefully as you push through your heels back up to the standing position at the top of each rep cycle.
This rhythmic breathing pattern helps maintain energy levels throughout sets.
Tip 5
Gradually increase weight resistance
Gradually increasing weight resistance over time will ensure progressive overload, which is key to building muscle strength.
Start with a manageable weight that allows you to maintain perfect form throughout all reps and sets.
As your strength improves, slowly increase the weight, ensuring that you can still perform the exercise safely and effectively, without compromising your technique.