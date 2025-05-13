Tips to master the French twist hairstyle
What's the story
The classic French twist is the epitome of elegance and sophistication.
Be it a formal occasion, a casual get-together, or a date, this hairstyle is perfect for all.
It adds so much glam to your outfit, that it is an automatic choice for anyone looking for refinement.
Once you know the basics, you can sport an effortlessly polished and graceful look.
Tools
Choosing the right tools
To perfect the French twist, you should have a few essentials.
A quality comb to smooth out hair sections, bobby pins to secure the twist and hair spray for hold.
Volumizing products also help if you have fine hair by adding texture.
Investing in these tools will make it easier for you to achieve an elegant look.
Preparation
Preparing your hair properly
Proper preparation is key to achieving a flawless French twist.
Start by washing your hair with shampoo and conditioner suitable for your hair type.
Blow-dry or air-dry your hair until it is completely dry before styling.
Applying a heat protectant spray before using any heated tools like curling irons or straighteners can prevent damage and maintain healthy-looking hair.
Volume
Creating volume at the crown
Volume at the crown adds dimension to your French twist, making it look fuller and more sophisticated.
For this, tease small sections of hair at the crown using a fine-tooth comb or teasing brush.
Gently backcomb each section towards your scalp until you reach the desired volume levels without tangling or breaking hair.
Securing
Securing your twist effectively
Properly securing your French twist makes sure it stays intact, no matter how much you move or how windy it gets outdoors.
Strategically place bobby pins along both sides, starting from near the base of the neck and working upwards.
This way, you ensure even weight distribution and overall structure stability, making sure your hairstyle stays perfect no matter what you do.