These abandoned towns in Mauritania have a fascinating past
What's the story
Mauritania, a country in West Africa, is home to some of the most fascinating ghost towns. These abandoned places give a glimpse of the past and tell stories of the communities that once thrived there. From the architecture to the history, these towns are a treasure trove for anyone interested in history and culture. Here are some of Mauritania's most intriguing ghost towns.
Chinguetti
The mystery of Chinguetti
Chinguetti is one of Mauritania's oldest towns and has been a center of learning and trade for centuries.
Now, it stands mostly deserted, with only a few residents remaining.
The town is famous for its ancient libraries, which house rare manuscripts.
The architecture of Chinguetti features traditional stone buildings with intricate designs, giving a glimpse of its glorious past.
Ouadane
Ouadane's historical significance
Another UNESCO World Heritage site, Ouadane was once an important trading post on trans-Saharan routes. Today, it remains largely deserted, but still retains its historical significance.
The town's ruins include old houses made from local materials such as clay and stone.
Visitors can explore narrow streets lined with crumbling walls that speak volumes about its former glory.
Atar
The allure of Atar's ruins
Atar serves as a gateway to many ghost towns in Mauritania, but it also has its own share of ruins worth exploring.
Once a bustling center for traders crossing deserts, Atar now has remnants of its vibrant past scattered across sand dunes.
Its ruins include old forts and watchtowers that provide stunning views of the surrounding landscape.
Terjit Oasis
Discovering Terjit Oasis
While not technically a ghost town, Terjit Oasis provides a stark contrast to other Mauritanian landscapes, with its lush greenery amid arid surroundings.
Located near Atar, this oasis was used by travelers as a rest stop on long journeys through deserts.
Today, it attracts visitors looking for respite from heat while exploring nearby abandoned settlements.