Try these classic hairstyles for mid-length hair
What's the story
Mid-length hairstyles are the perfect combination of versatility and elegance, making them ideal for formal occasions. Be it a wedding, a corporate event, or a gala, these hairstyles can give you a polished look without much effort. From classic updos to sleek styles, there are plenty of options for mid-length hair to make you stand out. Here are five timeless hairstyles that never go out of style for formal events.
Chignon
Classic chignon
The classic chignon is a sophisticated hairstyle that never goes out of style. It involves twisting the hair into a low bun at the nape of the neck.
This style is perfect for keeping hair off the face while adding an element of grace.
The chignon can be accessorized with decorative pins or combs to make it even more elegant.
It is an ideal choice for those looking for a refined and polished appearance.
Ponytail
Sleek low ponytail
A sleek low ponytail is the epitome of simplicity and sophistication.
By straightening the hair and tying it at the nape with a smooth band, it gives a clean, modern look.
This hairstyle is perfect for those who want to keep their hair down but still maintain an elegant appearance.
Adding a ribbon or an embellished band can make this ponytail more formal.
Half-up twist
Half-up half-down twist
The half-up, half-down twist combines the best of both worlds by giving you the option of leaving some hair down while styling the rest.
Simply twist sections from either side of your head toward the back, and pin them together with decorative clips or pins.
This hairstyle adds volume and texture without overwhelming your features.
Side braid
Elegant side braid
An elegant side braid adds a touch of femininity to any outfit without being too complicated to style.
Simply gather all your hair to one side and braid it loosely from top to bottom, securing it with an invisible band at the end.
You can leave out some strands around your face for softness, or add flowers along the braid's length for extra charm.
Finger waves
Vintage-inspired finger waves
Finger waves give you that vintage-inspired glamour reminiscent of old Hollywood stars.
They are created by shaping dampened sections into S-shaped curls using fingers, styling gel, or mousse before letting them set under heat rollers or a hooded dryer.
Once set, gently separate each wave with fingers to create volume and movement.
This is ideal for adding drama and sophistication to your look.