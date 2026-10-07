Windy day? Try these stylish mid-parted hairstyles
What's the story
Mid-parted hairstyles are a go-to for those looking for a balanced and symmetrical look. They are not just versatile but also perfect for windy days, keeping your hair in place while looking chic. Be it for a casual outing or a formal event, mid-parted styles can be easily adapted to suit the occasion. Here are five mid-parted hairstyles that can withstand windy conditions, keeping you stylish and comfortable.
Ponytail
Sleek ponytail with mid part
A sleek ponytail with a mid part is an ideal choice for windy days. This style keeps the hair neatly pulled back, minimizing the chances of it getting tangled by the wind.
Use a smoothing serum to tame flyaways, and ensure that your hair stays smooth throughout the day.
This look is both practical and elegant, making it suitable for both professional settings and casual outings.
Braided crown
Braided crown with mid part
A braided crown with a mid part is a beautiful way to keep your hair secure on windy days.
The braids keep your hair tightly in place, while the mid part gives you symmetry.
This hairstyle is perfect for outdoor events, or days when you want to keep your hair out of your face but still look stylish.
Half-up knot
Half-up top knot with mid part
The half-up top knot with a mid part is a fun and trendy way to keep your hair under control on windy days.
By tying just the top section of your hair into a knot, you keep the rest of your locks flowing freely.
This style gives you volume and keeps you cool on warm days.
Blowout
Straight hair blowout with mid part
A straight hair blowout with a mid part gives you sleekness and shine, while keeping your hair manageable in windy weather.
Use heat protectant before styling to avoid damage from blow drying tools.
This classic look works well for any occasion where you want polished, yet effortless-looking hair.
Wavy lob
Wavy lob with mid part
A wavy lob (long bob) with a mid part is perfect if you want some texture but still want to keep things controlled on breezy days.
Loose waves add movement without making things messy, while the central division gives you balance.
Use lightweight styling products so that waves do not fall flat even when the wind picks up speed.