A guide to hiking under the Arctic's midnight sun
What's the story
Hiking under the midnight sun is an experience that borders on the surreal.
This phenomenon, which occurs in places close to the Arctic Circle during the summer months, allows you to walk the trails bathed in sunlight even at the stroke of midnight.
The idea of a never-ending day offers the perfect setting for those who wish to spend long hours outdoors without being interrupted by the onset of dusk.
Location
Choosing the right destination
Choosing the right destination is key to experiencing the midnight sun.
Countries like Norway, Iceland, and parts of Alaska offer some of the most accessible and beautiful trails under the midnight sun.
Each location boasts a unique landscape, ranging from dramatic coastal scenery to peaceful mountain trails, allowing hikers of all abilities to find a trail that suits their skill level and taste for adventure.
Gear up
Preparing for your hike
Hiking under the midnight sun requires special preparations.
Even though the sun is out, temperatures can plummet. Make sure to bring layers of clothing to adjust to the shifting conditions.
Good hiking boots, sunglasses for long-term exposure to sunlight, and sunscreen are a must.
Carry plenty of water and snacks, as shops or facilities might not be open during the usual hours you are accustomed to, in these regions.
Health tips
Navigating daylight safety
Long hours of sun exposure can be harmful, potentially leading to sunburn or dehydration.
Apply high-SPF sunscreen liberally and reapply often, even if it doesn't feel hot outside.
Wearing a hat and UV-protection sunglasses is crucial to shield yourself from the sun's harmful rays.
You should also pace yourself, take regular breaks, and ensure you stay hydrated throughout your hike.
Timing matters
Maximizing your experience
To truly experience the magic of hiking under the midnight sun, it's important to time your hike correctly.
The weeks around the summer solstice provide the most daylight hours.
Scheduling your hike between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. adds to the surreal feeling of hiking in daylight during the hours when you would usually expect darkness.
Stay safe
Essential safety tips
Even if you're trekking during the day and only at night, never underestimate the potential dangers of the wilderness, such as disorientation or wildlife encounters.
Always leave a trip plan with someone, including your intended route and expected return time.
Carry a map, compass, or GPS device. Do not rely solely on mobile phones as coverage may be unavailable in remote areas.