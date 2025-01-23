Savor these Indian breakfasts rich in vitamin E
Vitamin E is vital for maintaining healthy skin as it protects against sun damage and assists in skin repair.
This article features a selection of Indian breakfasts that are high in vitamin E.
These delicious options not only enhance your skin health but also ensure that you kickstart your day in the best way possible.
Smoothie magic
Almond and spinach smoothie
Almonds are one of the richest sources of vitamin E, and pairing them with spinach, which is packed with antioxidants, creates a potent skin-shielding smoothie.
To make this healthy drink, blend a handful of almonds, fresh spinach leaves, a banana for sweetness, and some milk or yogurt.
One glass of this smoothie can fulfill almost 15% of your daily vitamin E requirement.
Green twist
Avocado paratha
Avocado is a great source of vitamin E.
Adding avocado to your regular Indian parathas creates a creamy texture and a nutrient-dense breakfast.
Mash a ripe avocado and combine it with whole wheat flour, salt, and water to create a dough.
Cook these parathas on a hot skillet until golden brown on both sides.
One medium-sized avocado paratha can provide around 20% of your daily vitamin E needs.
Seed power
Sunflower seeds upma
Upma is a beloved South Indian breakfast staple, traditionally prepared with semolina or rice flour.
Incorporating sunflower seeds into upma amplifies its deliciousness while supercharging it with a healthy dose of vitamin E.
Sunflower seeds are nature's vitamin E powerhouses.
A mere tablespoon of sunflower seeds sprinkled over upma supplies a notable 7% of the daily value for vitamin E.
Sweet beginnings
Sweet potato chaat
Sweet potatoes, an underutilized ingredient in Indian breakfasts, can be turned into a healthy chaat.
They're packed with beta-carotene and also contain vitamin E.
Simply roast some diced sweet potatoes until crispy.
Then, toss them with lime juice, chaat masala, onions, tomatoes, and green chilies for a zesty wake-up call.
Crunchy delight
Whole grain dosa with peanut chutney
Give your favorite South Indian crepes a healthy twist by using whole grain flours like ragi or buckwheat.
Pair them with a vitamin E-rich peanut chutney for a nutritious meal.
To make the chutney, simply grind roasted peanuts with garlic cloves, tamarind paste, salt, and a little water. It's the perfect tangy sidekick to your dosa!