What's the story

Fogbows, also known as white rainbows or ghost rainbows, is one of nature's most mysterious and elusive phenomena.

Unlike regular rainbows with their vibrant colors, fogbows are created by the minuscule water droplets in fog or clouds, not by raindrops.

They manifest as a delicate, white arc with subtle colors visible along the inner edge.

This article details how adventure travelers can maximize their chances of experiencing this ethereal wonder.