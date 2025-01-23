How to spot a fogbow: A guide for adventure travelers
Fogbows, also known as white rainbows or ghost rainbows, is one of nature's most mysterious and elusive phenomena.
Unlike regular rainbows with their vibrant colors, fogbows are created by the minuscule water droplets in fog or clouds, not by raindrops.
They manifest as a delicate, white arc with subtle colors visible along the inner edge.
This article details how adventure travelers can maximize their chances of experiencing this ethereal wonder.
Timing and location
Best times and places to spot fogbows
Fogbows are most common in humid areas and places where fog is a regular occurrence.
Early mornings just after sunrise or late afternoons before sunset are the best times to spot a fogbow.
If you're near the coast, in a mountain valley, or by a lake or river, keep your eyes peeled! Fog (and therefore fogbows) loves these spots.
Weather patterns
Understanding weather conditions
To increase your likelihood of spotting a fogbow, keep an eye on local weather reports for predictions of fog.
Locations with "radiation fog," created overnight under clear skies and gentle breezes, are ideal.
This fog is thick and low-lying - just right for casting those elusive fogbows into view with the touch of low-angle morning sunlight.
Camera settings
Photography tips for capturing fogbows
Capturing a fogbow on camera can be tricky, as it is a very faint phenomenon.
Use a DSLR camera with manual settings to control exposure.
A low ISO setting minimizes graininess, and a small aperture (high f-number) keeps both the foreground and the rainbow in focus.
Vary your shutter speed to capture the best detail of the bow.
Gear up
Essential gear for fogbow chasers
Besides a good camera, you should bring polarized sunglasses. They will help you see fogbows better by cutting down on glare from the extra moisture around you.
You should also dress in layers. Temperatures can be a lot colder in the places and at the times when you can see fogbows.
With this equipment, you'll be ready to photograph the subtle beauty of fogbows in any situation!