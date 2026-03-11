5 herbal drinks that can fix acidity

Acid reflux impacts millions worldwide, leading to discomfort and digestive problems. Although medications exist, many opt for natural remedies. Herbal drinks offer a mild, traditional method of soothing acid reflux and GERD symptoms. Here are five powerful herbal beverages frequently suggested by health professionals for dealing with these conditions.

Tip 1 Ginger tea: A natural remedy Ginger tea is famous for its anti-inflammatory properties that reduce nausea and gut problems. It relieves pressure on the lower esophageal sphincter and facilitates gastric emptying, lowering the risk of stomach acid backflow. To prepare ginger tea, steep fresh ginger root in hot water for five to ten minutes and drink two to four cups daily.

Tip 2 Chamomile tea: Calming relief Chamomile tea offers the dual benefit of reducing stomach acid and healing the gut. Its calming effects make it ideal for nighttime reflux symptoms, enhancing sleep quality when consumed before sleep. The relaxing effect on the digestive tract makes chamomile a wonderful option to include in the daily diet.

Tip 3 Licorice root tea: Protective benefits Licorice root tea, especially in its deglycyrrhizinated form, increases the mucus coating in the esophagus, protecting it from the backflow of stomach acid. Studies suggest it provides steady relief from GERD, often being stronger than some antacids. This makes licorice root tea a great natural alternative to drugs for those wanting a mild yet powerful solution to control acid reflux and related digestive problems.

Tip 4 Marshmallow root tea: Soothing coating Notably, marshmallow root is a demulcent and forms a protective layer along the digestive tract. The mucilaginous properties of marshmallow roots coat the esophagus and reduce inflammation due to stomach acid. This is especially beneficial for chronic acid reflux sufferers as it targets burning sensations during flare-ups.