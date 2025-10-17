Cool, comfy, chic: Fabrics to wear this monsoon

Monsoon season calls for a change in wardrobe, especially when it comes to choosing breathable fabrics that can keep you cool and comfortable. However, with the humidity and occasional showers, picking the right material is essential. Here are five fabrics that can keep you cool during the monsoon, making your daily life easier. These fabrics are not just practical but also stylish, so you can look your best even when the weather is unpredictable.

#1 Cotton: The classic choice Cotton is a timeless favorite during the monsoon season. It is breathable and absorbs moisture, making it ideal for humid weather. Cotton clothes dry quickly when wet, which makes them perfect for unexpected rain. Plus, cotton is soft on the skin and comes in a variety of styles, from casual tees to elegant tops.

#2 Linen: Lightweight and airy Linen is another amazing fabric for monsoon wear. It is made from flax fibers, which makes it extremely breathable and lightweight. Linen allows air to circulate freely, keeping you cool even on the hottest days. Although linen wrinkles easily, its natural texture adds an element of charm to any outfit.

#3 Rayon: Versatile and comfortable Rayon is a semi-synthetic fiber that is made from natural sources such as wood pulp. It is known for its versatility and comfort in humid conditions. Rayon drapes well on the body and provides a smooth feel against the skin. This fabric is available in various prints and colors, making it a great choice for both casual and formal wear.

#4 Bamboo: Eco-friendly option Bamboo fabric has gained popularity for its eco-friendliness and breathability. Bamboo fibers are naturally moisture-wicking, which means they pull sweat away from the body, keeping you dry during humid days. Apart from being biodegradable, bamboo fabric is also hypoallergenic, making it suitable for sensitive skin.