Blazers that beat the monsoon blues

Monsoon season calls for a wardrobe update, and blazers make for a versatile choice. They can be worn over light tops or dresses, giving you a polished look without compromising on comfort. Be it for work or casual outings, a classic blazer can take your monsoon style a notch higher. Here are timeless blazer styles that can be worn during the rainy season.

#1 Lightweight linen blazers Linen blazers are perfect for monsoons as they are lightweight and breathable. They dry quickly, making them ideal for unexpected rain showers. A linen blazer in neutral shades like beige or gray can be paired with different outfits, giving you an effortless yet sophisticated look. The natural fibers of linen also keep you cool, making it a practical choice for humid weather.

#2 Tailored cotton blazers Cotton blazers are another great option for monsoon fashion. They are comfortable and can be tailored to fit perfectly, giving you a sharp silhouette. Opt for cotton blazers in vibrant colors or subtle patterns to add some fun to your wardrobe. These blazers are easy to maintain and can be worn both professionally and casually, making them a versatile addition to your collection.

#3 Water-resistant blazers For those who want to brave the rain without getting wet, water-resistant blazers are the best bet. Made from specially treated fabrics, these blazers repel water while keeping you warm on cooler days. Available in a range of styles from classic to contemporary, water-resistant blazers ensure that you don't have to compromise on style for practicality during monsoon.