These fashion hacks are a winner on rainy days!

While monsoon season comes as a refreshing break, it also makes it extremely difficult for fashion lovers to deal with the rains. Dressing smartly for summer rains means wearing clothes which dry quickly and keep you comfortable all day long. Here's a look at some practical clothing options which are stylish and functional, and keep you dry and fashionable in the rainy months.

Fabric choice Choose synthetic fabrics wisely Synthetic fabrics like polyester and nylon make for great monsoon-friendly outfits. These fabrics are quick-drying and perfect for surprise downpours. Unlike cotton, which absorbs moisture, synthetic fabrics wick away water and dry quickly. Choosing clothes made from these fabrics can ensure your comfort even if you get caught in a sudden shower.

Layering strategy Embrace lightweight layers Layering is a smart move in the monsoon season because you can easily adapt to changing weather. Lightweight jackets or cardigans in quick-drying materials can be taken off or put on easily. This not only keeps you warm when the weather's cooler but also makes sure that your outfit is breathable and dries quickly in case it gets wet.

Footwear selection Opt for waterproof footwear Footwear is important to stay comfy on rainy days. Waterproof shoes/sandals, preferably in rubber or treated leather, can keep your feet dry while ensuring a good grip on wet surfaces. Steer clear of canvas or suede shoes as they soak water easily, making you uncomfortable throughout the day.

Bag choice Accessorize with functional bags Carrying a waterproof bag has become a necessity during the monsoon to ensure that your stuff doesn't get wet. Opt for bags made of water-resistant materials like PVC or coated nylon that prevent seepage of rainwater. You can also use smaller pouches inside your bag to keep electronics and important documents safe from getting damaged due to moisture.