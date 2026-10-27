Bajra porridge: 5 recipes you'll love
What's the story
Bajra, or pearl millet, is a staple in many Indian households, especially during the monsoon season. Its warm and comforting nature makes it an ideal choice for the cooler months. Bajra porridge is not just easy to prepare but also a nutritious option that can be customized with various ingredients to suit different tastes. Here are five delightful bajra porridge recipes that you can try this monsoon.
Sweet delight
Bajra porridge with jaggery
Bajra porridge with jaggery is a sweet twist to the traditional recipe.
Cook bajra in water or milk until soft. Add jaggery, and stir until it dissolves completely.
This version is perfect for those who enjoy a hint of sweetness in their meals, and it provides an energy boost from the natural sugars.
Flavorful twist
Spiced bajra porridge
For those who prefer savory over sweet, spiced bajra porridge is an excellent choice.
Cook bajra with water, and add spices like cumin, coriander powder, and black pepper for flavor.
You can also toss in some chopped vegetables like carrots or peas to make it more nutritious and tasty.
Nutty Crunch
Bajra porridge with nuts and raisins
Adding nuts and raisins to your bajra porridge gives it a crunchy texture and a hint of sweetness.
Just cook the bajra as usual, then mix in almonds, cashews, and raisins.
This combination not only enhances the flavor but also adds healthy fats and antioxidants to your meal.
Rich indulgence
Creamy bajra porridge with milk
For a creamy version of bajra porridge, cook it with milk instead of water.
This makes the porridge rich and smooth, perfect for those who love indulgent textures.
You can sweeten it with honey or sugar, depending on your preference.
Fruity infusion
Bajra porridge with fresh fruits
Incorporating fresh fruits into your bajra porridge adds natural sweetness and vibrant flavors.
Top your cooked bajra with sliced bananas or berries for an added burst of freshness.
This not only makes your dish visually appealing but also adds vitamins and minerals essential for good health.