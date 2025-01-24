Our mother's X chromosome makes our brain age faster: Study
What's the story
A recent study has hinted at a possible connection between the X chromosome inherited from mothers and accelerated brain aging.
This genetic link could possibly heighten the risk of developing diseases like Alzheimer's.
The X chromosome holds a lot of genetic information, with changes possibly resulting in major impacts.
In females, one of the two X chromosomes is randomly deactivated in every cell, leading to different results.
Research insights
X chromosome's role in brain health explored
Previous research has highlighted the significance of the X chromosome for brain health.
"Given the fact that the X chromosome is enriched for brain-related genes, it became very important for us to know what roles it might be playing in brain aging," said Samira Abdulai-Saiku, a UCSF postdoctoral fellow and lead author of the study.
Abdulai-Saiku's work further highlights the importance of this genetic component in understanding brain aging processes.
Experimental findings
Study reveals maternal X chromosome's impact on cognitive decline
The study was conducted on female lab mice of different ages.
In some mice, the paternal X chromosomes were silenced, keeping only the maternal X active.
These were then compared with others having a mix of maternal and paternal X chromosomes activated.
The older mice with only the maternal X chromosome active showed a steep cognitive decline, suggesting accelerated biological aging in the hippocampus, a key area for learning and memory.
Disease implications
Maternal X chromosome may increase Alzheimer's risk
"These findings raise the possibility that some women who express more of their mom's X chromosome just by pure chance may have more cognitive impairment with aging or an increased risk for diseases like Alzheimer's," said Dena Dubal, a senior author of the paper.
Dubal further said this research could lead to strategies for slowing brain aging in both sexes.
Though conducted on mice, these findings might translate to humans, potentially helping identify drivers of cognitive decline related to sex.
Future research directions
Potential for new therapies
The findings of this study could pave the way for developing targeted therapies to mitigate brain aging.
By understanding the role of the maternal X chromosome in cognitive decline, scientists may identify genetic markers that predict brain health outcomes.
These insights could lead to personalised interventions, such as gene therapies, to delay or prevent conditions like Alzheimer's.
While further research is needed, this discovery marks a significant step toward improving brain health across genders.