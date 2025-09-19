Mountain cycling 101: Scenic routes to explore

Mountain cycling is a thrilling way to explore the wilderness, giving you a unique perspective of nature. From dense forests to rocky terrains, these routes promise an adventure like no other. Whether you're a seasoned cyclist or a beginner looking for an adrenaline rush, the wilderness has plenty of trails to offer. Here are some amazing mountain cycling routes that let you discover the wild side of nature.

#1 Trail through Redwood National Park Redwood National Park in California is famous for its towering trees and scenic beauty. The park has several cycling trails that wind through ancient redwoods, giving cyclists a chance to experience these majestic giants up close. The trails are well-maintained and offer varying levels of difficulty, making them suitable for both novice and experienced riders. Cyclists can enjoy the tranquility of the forest while spotting wildlife along the way.

#2 Moab's Slickrock Trail adventure Slickrock Trail in Moab, Utah is famous for its unique terrain and breathtaking views. This iconic trail is famous for its challenging rock formations and steep climbs, making it a favorite among advanced mountain bikers. The trail offers stunning vistas of the surrounding desert landscape, giving riders an exhilarating experience as they navigate through its twists and turns. However, it's important to note that this trail requires skillful handling due to its technical nature.

#3 Exploring Whistler's bike park Whistler's Bike Park in British Columbia, Canada, is among the best mountain biking destinations in the world. With over 50 miles of purpose-built trails, the park caters to all skill levels from beginners to experts. Riders can choose from cross-country routes or downhill tracks with jumps and obstacles designed by professionals. The park's diverse terrain ensures that every ride is different, while offering stunning views of Whistler Village.