If mountain rail biking fascinates you, continue reading 

Switzerland's mountain rail biking routes offer an exhilarating way to explore the Swiss Alps. These trails combine cycling with stunning views, making them a unique adventure for outdoor enthusiasts. The routes vary in difficulty, catering to both beginners and experienced bikers. With well-maintained paths and breathtaking scenery, these routes provide a memorable experience of Switzerland's natural beauty.

#1 Zermatt to Gornergrat route The Zermatt to Gornergrat route is famous for its panoramic views of the Matterhorn and surrounding peaks. This trail is easily accessible from Zermatt and offers a mix of challenging terrain and smooth paths. Cyclists can enjoy sweeping vistas as they ride through alpine meadows and rocky trails. The Gornergrat railway station serves as a convenient starting point for this adventure, offering easy access to the trailhead.

#2 Grindelwald to first mountain bike park Grindelwald to First Mountain Bike Park is a favorite among thrill-seekers. The park features a variety of trails, from easy to difficult, ensuring that everyone has something to enjoy. Riders can expect thrilling descents, jumps, and technical sections that test their skills while rewarding them with stunning views of Eiger North Face and surrounding landscapes.

#3 Interlaken to Lauterbrunnen Valley trail The Interlaken to Lauterbrunnen Valley trail offers a more relaxed ride through lush valleys and charming villages. This route is ideal for families or those looking for a leisurely ride amid nature's beauty. Cyclists will pass by picturesque waterfalls, meadows, and traditional Swiss chalets along the way, making it an enjoyable journey through one of Switzerland's most iconic regions.

#4 Davos Klosters Region trails The Davos Klosters region has an extensive network of mountain biking trails, catering to all levels of expertise. From easy paths winding through forests to more challenging routes with steep climbs and descents, this area has it all. Riders can explore various loops, each offering different experiences, but all showcasing the stunning alpine scenery that characterizes this part of Switzerland.