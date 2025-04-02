From soups to tarts: 5 must-try mushroom recipes
What's the story
If you want to take your everyday cooking up a notch, mushrooms are the way to go. The earthy flavors and textures of mushrooms can make anything delicious!
Whether you are a chef or a home cook wanting to experiment, mushrooms can give you a gourmet experience at home.
From creamy soups to savory tarts, these recipes will help you go mushroom crazy!
Risotto delight
Creamy mushroom risotto
Mushrooms and creamy Italian goodness come together in this classic dish of creamy mushroom risotto.
Saute onions and garlic in olive oil, add sliced mushrooms till they're golden brown.
Add Arborio rice, and keep adding vegetable broth while stirring continuously, till it's tender.
Finish with Parmesan cheese for added richness.
This dish is perfect for a cozy dinner at home.
Stuffed savory
Stuffed portobello mushrooms
Stuffed portobello mushrooms are an excellent appetizer or main course option.
Start by removing the stems from large portobello caps and brushing them with olive oil.
Prepare a filling with breadcrumbs, spinach, garlic, and herbs like thyme or rosemary.
Spoon the mixture into each cap before baking them until tender.
The result is a flavorful dish that's both satisfying and visually appealing.
Stroganoff twist
Mushroom stroganoff
Mushroom stroganoff gives a vegetarian twist to the traditional recipe without skimping on taste or texture.
Saute sliced button mushrooms and onions in butter until soft. Add flour to prepare roux, then add vegetable broth gradually while stirring constantly until a thickened sauce coats cooked pasta noodles like fettuccine or egg-free tagliatelle, if you prefer.
Serve hot, garnished with parsley leaves atop each serving.
Tart temptation
Wild mushroom tart
A wild mushroom tart makes for an elegant option for any meal, from brunch to dinner.
Roll out sheets of puff pastry, line tart pans, and fill with a mixture of sauteed wild mushrooms, shallots, thyme, and cream cheese.
Bake until golden. Serve warm or at room temperature, slicing into wedges for guests to indulge around the table.
Skewer sensation
Grilled mushroom skewers
Grilled mushroom skewers are an easy, delicious way to enjoy the outdoors.
Marinated seasonings beforehand intensify the umami flavor of fungi like cremini, shiitake, and oyster mushrooms.
Threaded onto skewers, grilled over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, ensures they cook evenly.
They're ready to dig into with your favorite dipping sauces, salads, and sides for a wholesome dining experience in a backyard patio setting.