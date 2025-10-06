Add these seeds to your daily diet

Seeds are tiny powerhouses of nutrition, making them an essential part of a healthy diet. They are packed with essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. Adding seeds to your daily meals can be an easy way to boost your nutrient intake without making drastic changes to your diet. Here are five must-try seeds that can significantly enhance your daily nutrition.

#1 Chia seeds: The fiber powerhouse Chia seeds are famous for their high fiber content, which helps in digestion and keeping blood sugar levels stable. These tiny black seeds are also loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, which promote heart health. Just two tablespoons of chia seeds give you 10 grams of fiber, which is more than one-third of the daily recommended intake for adults.

#2 Flaxseeds: Rich in omega-3s Flaxseeds are an amazing source of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for brain and heart health. They also provide lignans, which have antioxidant properties. To reap the maximum benefits, flaxseeds should be ground before consumption as whole flaxseeds may pass through the digestive system undigested. Two tablespoons of ground flaxseeds provide about four grams of protein and eight grams of fiber.

#3 Pumpkin seeds: Nutrient dense snack Pumpkin seeds make for an excellent snack option as they are loaded with magnesium, zinc, and iron. These nutrients are essential for bone health, immune function, and energy production. Pumpkin seeds are also a good source of antioxidants that help reduce inflammation in the body. A quarter-cup serving gives you around 14 grams of protein and more than 40% of the daily recommended magnesium intake.

#4 Sunflower seeds: Vitamin E boost Sunflower seeds are packed with vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects cells from damage by free radicals. They also provide healthy fats that promote cardiovascular health when consumed as part of a balanced diet. A quarter-cup serving offers about six grams of protein along with significant amounts of copper and selenium.