Must-try snacks in Portugal

Portugal has plenty of delightful snacks ideal for intimate evenings. These snacks are deeply steeped in Portuguese culture and give you a taste of the country's rich culinary heritage. From savory pastries to sweet treats, these options are sure to elevate any get-together or a quiet night at home. Here are some must-try Portuguese snacks that can be enjoyed without the accompaniment of wine.

Dish 1 Pasteis de nata: A sweet delight Pasteis de Nata are iconic Portuguese custard tarts with a crispy, flaky crust and creamy filling. These delicious tarts originated in Lisbon﻿ and took the world by storm. They are best enjoyed warm, often sprinkled with cinnamon or powdered sugar. Their sweet flavor makes them an excellent pick for those looking to indulge their sweet tooth during an evening snack session.

Dish 2 Bolo de arroz: Rice cake treats Bolo de Arroz is a traditional Portuguese rice cake that is light and fluffy with a subtle sweetness. Since they are made primarily from rice flour, these cakes have a unique texture that sets them apart from the other baked goods. They are usually served as individual portions wrapped in paper sleeves, making them easy to share during intimate gatherings.

Dish 3 Queijadas: Cheese pastries Queijadas, the small cheese pastries from Sintra, Portugal, combine cheese, sugar, and other ingredients to create a one-of-a-kind snack. This combination makes for a rich and slightly tangy taste. The unusual taste of these pastries makes them a delightful alternative to regular sweet snacks, making queijadas an exciting pick for anyone looking to explore the amazing spectrum of Portuguese treats.

Dish 4 Broa de milho: Cornbread comfort Broa de Milho is a traditional Portuguese cornbread, famous for its dense texture and hearty flavor. Prepared using cornmeal and wheat or rye flour, this bread goes well with spreads like butter or jam but can also be eaten by itself as a part of an evening snack platter.