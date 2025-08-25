Must-try snacks from Portugal

Portugal 's rich culinary scene is filled with flavors and traditions, and when it comes to vegetarian snacks, you won't be disappointed. The following snacks are delicious, satisfying, and an absolute must-try when you are exploring Portugal's culinary world. From savory pastries to sweet treats, here are some vegetarian snacks that will give you the best taste of Portugal.

Snack 1 Pasteis de nata: A sweet delight Pasteis de nata are iconic custard tarts from Portugal that are famous for their flaky crust and creamy center. Traditionally served with a sprinkling of cinnamon or powdered sugar, these tarts are a heavenly balance of sweetness and texture. Best served warm from the oven, they are an irresistible treat to anyone with a sweet tooth!

Snack 2 Bolo de arroz: Rice cake treats Another light and fluffy delicacy is the Portuguese rice cake, bolo de arroz. The cake is primarily made from rice flour giving it a unique texture compared to other baked goods. Usually consumed as a breakfast item or snack with coffee or tea, bolo de arroz is all about simplicity in ingredients but not in taste.

Snack 3 Queijadas: Cheese-based pastries Queijadas, small cheese-based pastries from Sintra, Portugal, are a delightful treat. Despite the name, they're generally made with milk or cream (not cheese), giving the pastries a rich texture. With a slightly caramelized top, these pastries achieve a perfect balance of flavor. Not too sweet, they're an ideal snack for anyone who appreciates subtleness in their desserts.