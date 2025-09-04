Clean eating and weight loss: Myth v/s facts

Clean eating is synonymous with weight loss, but the link isn't always direct. While clean eating is all about eating whole, unprocessed foods, it doesn't necessarily mean you'll be shedding pounds. Several factors come into play when it comes to weight loss, such as portion sizes, total calorie intake, and your metabolism. Here's what you need to understand to know why clean eating alone wouldn't help.

#1 Portion control matters Even when eating healthy, portion control is key when it comes to weight management. Overeating any kind of food can lead to you consuming more calories than required, which may sabotage your weight loss goals. Being mindful of serving sizes and mindful of hunger cues are key practices for anyone looking to lose weight while following a clean eating plan.

#2 Caloric density counts Caloric density refers to how many calories are there in a given volume/weight of food. Some clean foods such as nuts and avocados are calorically dense (high in calories) even when they are nutritious. Eating them in large amounts can lead to a higher caloric intake than you would have thought. Balancing out high-calorie healthy foods with low-calorie ones can help you manage your weight better.

#3 Metabolism variations Individual metabolic rates are different from person to person, which affects how efficiently the body burns calories. Age, genetics, and activity level, all influence metabolism. As such, even with a clean diet, some may find it difficult to shed weight because of their unique metabolic rate.