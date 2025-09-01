Eating at night: Separating fact from fiction

Eating at night has long been shrouded in myths and misconceptions. Many believe eating food after a particular hour causes weight gain or disrupts sleep patterns. But, these beliefs aren't always scientifically-backed. From what causes weight gain to what disrupts sleep, this article will explore some myths about nighttime eating to help you know what's fact and what's fiction, and make informed choices.

#1 Myth: Eating late causes weight gain The notion of eating late automatically causing weight gain is a common misconception, but not wholly true. Weight gain happens when there's a calorie surplus, irrespective of the hour those calories are ingested at. Research indicates it's more about the overall daily intake than meal timings. So, if you keep your diet balanced throughout the day, eating later may not lead to weight gain.

#2 Myth: Nighttime eating disrupts sleep Another common belief is that eating before bed can disturb sleep quality. While heavy meals might cause discomfort and affect sleep for some individuals, light snacks can actually promote better rest for others by preventing hunger pangs during the night. It depends on individual tolerance levels and meal choices rather than a blanket rule against nighttime snacking.

#3 Myth: Metabolism slows down at night Many believe that metabolism slows down considerably at night, making it difficult to burn calories eaten at this time. In reality, although metabolic rate does drop a little during sleep as compared to waking hours, it doesn't come to a complete halt or drop so much that it would make a considerable difference in calorie burning from day to night.