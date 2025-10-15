5 home remedies to keep fleas away

Fleas can be a nuisance for both pets and humans, causing discomfort and irritation. While there are many commercial products available, you can also use household items to naturally control flea populations. These remedies are often cost-effective and easy to use, providing an alternative for those looking to avoid chemical treatments. Here are five household items that can help keep fleas at bay.

Tip 1 Salt as a natural desiccant Salt is an excellent natural desiccant, which means it can draw moisture out of the environment. This makes it hard for fleas to survive in your home. Simply sprinkle salt on carpets, rugs, and upholstery, and leave it for a few hours or overnight before vacuuming it up. The salt will dehydrate any fleas present, reducing their population significantly.

Tip 2 Baking soda for carpet treatment Baking soda is another versatile household item that can help with flea control. It works similarly to salt by dehydrating fleas and their eggs. To use baking soda as a carpet treatment, sprinkle it generously over affected areas and rub it into the fibers with a brush or broom. Leave it on for at least 15 minutes before vacuuming thoroughly.

Tip 3 Vinegar spray solution Vinegar's acidity makes it an effective flea repellent when used as a spray solution. Mix equal parts of water and vinegar in a spray bottle, then apply directly onto surfaces where fleas are likely to hide, such as pet bedding or furniture cushions. The strong smell of vinegar deters fleas from settling in these areas.

Tip 4 Lemon spray repellent Lemon contains natural oils that repel fleas effectively. To make a lemon spray, slice one lemon thinly and boil it in water for about 10 minutes. Let the mixture cool before transferring it into a spray bottle. Use this solution around your home by spraying areas where you suspect flea activity.