Fix indigestion naturally with these remedies

Indigestion can be quite an uncomfortable experience, often resulting in bloating and unease. Luckily, nature has provided us with a number of remedies that can help ease the discomfort. From centuries, root-based drinks have been used as natural solutions to combat digestive issues. They are not just easy to prepare, but also provide a host of health benefits. Here are five root-based drinks you can try for natural indigestion relief.

Tip 1 Ginger tea Ginger is famous for its anti-inflammatory properties and its ability to calm the stomach. To prepare ginger tea, just slice a fresh ginger root and steep it in hot water for around ten minutes. This drink can reduce nausea and improve digestion by stimulating saliva, bile, and gastric enzymes.

Tip 2 Turmeric milk Turmeric contains curcumin, which has strong anti-inflammatory effects. It might also help in digesting food. To prepare turmeric milk, mix a tsp of turmeric powder with warm milk and add a pinch of black pepper to enhance absorption. This drink is believed to help reduce bloating and gas.

Tip 3 Licorice root tea Licorice root has been historically used for treating various digestive problems as it has a soothing effect on the stomach lining. To prepare licorice root tea, boil dried licorice root in water for 15 minutes or so before straining it into a cup. It may relieve heartburn and indigestion symptoms.

Tip 4 Dandelion root coffee Dandelion root coffee, a caffeine-free option, improves liver function and digestion by stimulating bile production. To prepare, roast dandelion roots until they turn dark brown. Then, grind them to a powder consistency. Brew this powder in hot water, just as you would with regular coffee grounds, for a healthful drink.