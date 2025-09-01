Fix indigestion naturally with these remedies
What's the story
Indigestion can be quite an uncomfortable experience, often resulting in bloating and unease. Luckily, nature has provided us with a number of remedies that can help ease the discomfort. From centuries, root-based drinks have been used as natural solutions to combat digestive issues. They are not just easy to prepare, but also provide a host of health benefits. Here are five root-based drinks you can try for natural indigestion relief.
Tip 1
Ginger tea
Ginger is famous for its anti-inflammatory properties and its ability to calm the stomach. To prepare ginger tea, just slice a fresh ginger root and steep it in hot water for around ten minutes. This drink can reduce nausea and improve digestion by stimulating saliva, bile, and gastric enzymes.
Tip 2
Turmeric milk
Turmeric contains curcumin, which has strong anti-inflammatory effects. It might also help in digesting food. To prepare turmeric milk, mix a tsp of turmeric powder with warm milk and add a pinch of black pepper to enhance absorption. This drink is believed to help reduce bloating and gas.
Tip 3
Licorice root tea
Licorice root has been historically used for treating various digestive problems as it has a soothing effect on the stomach lining. To prepare licorice root tea, boil dried licorice root in water for 15 minutes or so before straining it into a cup. It may relieve heartburn and indigestion symptoms.
Tip 4
Dandelion root coffee
Dandelion root coffee, a caffeine-free option, improves liver function and digestion by stimulating bile production. To prepare, roast dandelion roots until they turn dark brown. Then, grind them to a powder consistency. Brew this powder in hot water, just as you would with regular coffee grounds, for a healthful drink.
Tip 5
Chicory root drink
Chicory root is another option. It contains inulin fiber, which promotes healthy gut bacteria growth while aiding digestion processes naturally, without the irritation or discomforts caused by other fibers in our diets today. Simply roast chicory roots until golden brown before grinding them up finely enough so they dissolve easily when mixed together alongside boiling hot liquid such as plain filtered tap water or herbal teas alike.